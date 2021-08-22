If your passport was issued prior to the UK leaving the EU with additional months on, those extra months are no longer valid. 𝐄𝐗𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄: Passport issue date 21st Jun 2012 Passport expiry date 21st Dec 2022 Your passport expiry date is now the 21st Jun 2022 Most countries in the EU require that your passport is valid for 6 months on the date of return from your holiday, in some countries it’s 3 months, meaning the latest date you could return on the above example would be the 21st Dec 2021 Many people losing thousands of pounds as they did not know about this new rule. 👇You can check if your passport is valid on the below link👇 https://www.gov.uk/check-a-passport-travel-europe
Due to changes in validity since leaving Europe, your passport is now only valid for 10 years from the issue date on your passport
