Police are asking for your help to find Atlanta Butler who is missing from her home in north Essex
You may also like
Police Officer seriously injured following assault in Peterborough
A police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted in Peterborough on Monday (8 February) afternoon. The officer, who is in...
Police want to identify and speak with the man pictured in connection with an incident of criminal damage and assault
The incident happened in Stratton Road, Shirley, just after 3pm on Monday 2 November. It was reported a man had been hitting vehicles with a shovel, causing...
Hampshire Police officer nominated for Bravery Award after 30 foot jump into the Sea
Hampshire officer who leapt into the sea to save the life of a suicidal man has been nominated for a national Police Bravery Award. PC Neal Skinner, a dog...
UPDATED:Busy Times for Bembridge RNLI after Fish Trawler breaks down
Bembridge RNLI’s All-Weather Lifeboat launched on Easter Day to assist a 16m Fishing Trawler that had suffered a mechanical failure. ‘RNLB Alfred Albert...
London Bridge on Police lockdown following suspected Shooting
London Bridge in total Police locked following what is understood to be have been a shooting incident. Police have closed the bridge in both directions. There...
Police closed A21 in Kent in Both Directions after a woman has fallen from a Bridge
The A21 in Kent is closed in both directions between the A25 (Riverhead/Chipstead) and the A225 (Sevenoaks Weald) due to a police incident with a response...
A building in Farnborough has been evacuated after a man fell ill upon opening an envelope. Police and fire crews were called to Alexandra Road at around...
A county lines drug dealer has been jailed following an attempt to destroy evidence by throwing his mobile phone into the River Medway
Leandro Da Silva disposed of the ‘burner’ style phone as he was being pursued in #Maidstone by officers from our County Line and Gang team. He had initially...
Our world changed forever following fatal A27 Collision as family pay tribute
Tribute has been paid to a motorcyclist who died in a collision on the A27 Southampton Road at Titchfield. The collision took place near the Argos store...
The victim was taken to a local hospital with a facial injury
Two suspects have been charged following an alleged robbery in Dover town centre. Kent Police was called to a report that a man had been assaulted by a group...
Manhunt launched after a youth had skull caved in
A Youth has been left with fractured skull after an attack in Portsmouth when two men approached them from beside a silver van. His friend was hit by what is...
A man has died after a high impact single vehicle RTC in Temple Grafton
West Midlands Ambulance Service received the call from police at 7:13pm (Tuesday) to a road traffic collision outside the Blue Boar Inn. Two ambulances...
Portsmouth Lifeboat Answers Santa Call of Distress
Portsmouth Lifeboat launched to help a very special person on Sunday. Poor Santa had a bit of a wet landing but Well Done Santa – he had a Lifejacket on...
Teenager missing from Southwark
Police are appealing for help to find a teenage boy who is missing from Southwark. Israel Richards, 13, who is autistic, was last seen at approximately...
Harrow Man Suresh Varsani Caught in Pedo Sting jailed for Three Years for Grooming
A man who pleaded guilty to attempting to cause children to engage in sexual activity was jailed for three years and four months on Monday, 27 November, at...
One Shot and another Stabbed in Enfield North London Bloodbath
Officers were called to Alma Rd in Enfield, North London at 6.16pm after a shooting and stabbing took place yard from a children nursery [ytp_video...
Stephanie was failed by many and I was ignored
The family of a woman who died after being found in Gosport High Street on Friday have spoken out and said that the system failed her named locally Stephanie...
An arsonist who targeted a West Malling home knowing a pensioner was inside has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Simon Childs appeared before Maidstone...
Diver has died after incident in Dover Marina
Coastguards received reports of a man in trouble in the water near Dover Marina at about 10:00am on Thursday. They called South East Coast Ambulance Service...
Prisoners at “The Mount” Take Wing for a second time in 24 Hours
Prison riot squad officers have been sent into HMP The Mount for second time in 24 hours as inmates seize the prison accommodation block wing. The Specialist...
A man has been charged with the murder of a Bulgarian man who was found dead at his home in Croydon
A man has been charged with the murder of a Bulgarian man who was found dead at his home in Croydon. Nikolay Zhivkov, 44, of no fixed address was charged on...
Officers investigating the fatal stabbing of Shane Jerome in Brixton last Wednesday have charged a man.
Brandon Aldon McNeil, 18 of Lollard Street, SE11 was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place on Friday...
A man has been charged with the murder of his mother in Southwark
A man has been charged with the murder of his mother in Southwark. Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 6.30am on Sunday, 8 March to a...
Cowes Lifeboat launched after suspected missing person
The Cowes Lifeboat was ordered to be launched at 2am to a possible person missing from the Red Eagle Car Ferry. The person was located ashore, and the call...