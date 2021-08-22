BREAKING ESSEX LONDON MISSING

Police are asking for your help to find Atlanta Butler who is missing from her home in north Essex

17 mins ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
Police  are asking for your help to find Atlanta Butler who is missing from her home in north Essex. The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday. She has links to #Kelvedon, #Ipswich, #Chelmsford, #Maldon and #Stratford. If you see her, or know where she is, please call 101.
 
 

Image

 
 
 
 
 
 
Officers ontinue to appeal for information to help find #AtlantaButler who has been missing since Wednesday.  Police continue to be concerned for her welfare and would like to find her to make sure she is OK. 
 
 

Image

 
 
Officers belive that Atlanta could now be in #London.
 