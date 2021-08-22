Police are appealing for help to identify a man following an unprovoked assault in Hackney

On Friday, 20 August, police received a third party report of an assault that occurred on Stamford Hill at the junction with Colberg Road at approximately 20:30hrs on Wednesday, 18 August.

Officers spoke with the 64-year-old victim soon after the report was made and have since made further contact with him.

They have established that the victim had been making his way to his synagogue when he was struck in a random assault. He suffered facial injures and fell to the floor, breaking a bone in his foot. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

The assault is being treated as a hate crime.

Detectives have released an image and footage of a man they need to identify and speak with in connection with the assault.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who witnessed the assault and is yet to speak with officers, is asked to come forward.

Please call police on 101 quoting reference 4492/20AUG. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

If you experience hate abuse of any kind, we would urge you to report it. Officers are ready to investigate offences and support anyone who has been affected by someone else’s prejudice, ignorance or violence. Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.

To report a hate crime, call police on 101, report online or tweet @MetCC. If there is an immediate risk or an emergency situation, always call 999.

Further advice is available from our website.