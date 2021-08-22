Police have arrested a man wanted over a violent attack on two men in Birmingham’s Gay Village and are continuing efforts to find two more suspects

A 31-year-old man handed himself in to a police station yesterday after police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of three men.

He’s been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody.

Police are still searching for Birmingham men Sohail Khan (24) and 21-year-old Ishaaq Ayaz.

It’s suspected they were involved in an assault in Bromsgrove Street at 4am on Sunday 15 August that left one man unconscious and another with nasty cuts.

The victims – both in their 30s were attacked with bottles having earlier been subjected to homophobic abuse shouted from a passing car.

Sergeant Marc Petford from Force CID said: “We’ve had a good response to our appeal and I’m grateful for people sharing it far and wide. This was a brutal attack and we need to find the people responsible.

“One man has been arrested following our appeal and I would encourage the other two to follow suit and also come and speak to us.”

If you know where they are please get in touch. You can call West Midlands Police on 101 or you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.