Police are looking for Rami Guenez, who is missing from his home in Ongar.

Rami, 17, has not been seen since Friday (20 August), when he left his home address.

We believe he could have been going to Woodford and then Wembley, in London.

Rami, pictured, is about 5ft 10ins tall and has black hair.

He was last known to be wearing a grey tracksuit, black trainers, a black jacket and black Tommy Hilfiger bag

We’re worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

If you’ve seen Rami or have any information about where he is, please call officers on 101 quoting incident 526 of 22 August 2021.

If you’re with him and it’s an emergency, please call 999.