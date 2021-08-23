Police are searching for missing Jennifer Knottley after she left hospital in Portsmouth
A major fire fighting operation is taking place in Wareham Forest that is at risk of knocking out a major power and Gas supplies
Over 150 Firefighters from stations across Dorset and Wiltshire fire and rescue service are battling to gain control of an out of control Heath fire...
Manhunt launched for Northolt hit and run driver Leon Gregory
Detectives are appealing for help to trace a man they wish to speak with following a serious collision in Northolt. Detectives would like to speak with 41-year...
Detectives have charged three men and two women following the execution of warrants in Harrow
All five have been remanded in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, 31 March. They are: Maru Stoican, 29 of Station...
Two Winchester Prison Officer Sent for Trial over Misconduct in Public office
Former Prison Officers Barbara Dyer of Littlemoor Avenue, Bournemouth, Dorest 26, who was a member of the National Offender Management and Matthew Pritchard a...
South Wales Police has confirmed that a multi-agency response has been mobilised following what it has called a ‘serious incident’ in Baglan...
No night shelter on the Isle of Wight and nowhere for the homeless to go
A night shelter for homeless people that has been operated in Newport has closed despite temperatures on some night below Zero. From...
Southampton Park sealed off following Stabbing
An area around a Southampton recreation ground has been cordoned off by police following a fatal stabbing we can reveal. Police remain at Hinkler Green in...
Police have this afternoon closed the Eastbound carriageway of the M27 near Ower following a two vehicle Collision. One of the vehicle involved in the ...
UPDATED Person killed after being hit by a train near Gravesend
Emergency services have been called to an incident on the railway between Strood and Gravesend. Trains cannot currently run between the stations. A person hit...
A burglar who kicked a police officer causing her to fall down a flight of stairs in the West End has been jailed for three and half years
Andre Bailey, 38 of no fixed address, appeared at Southwark Crown Court via video link from custody on Friday, 16 October where he was sentenced after...
Isle of Wight sex offender Graham Medway set to face life imprisonment after admitting 3 year old rape
A convicted sex offender who was charged with raping a young girl at Fort Victoria Country Park has pleaded guilty and faces the prospect of life imprisonment...
Double stabbing in Portsmouth
Two men have been attacked this evening in what witnesses have described as a drug deal gone wrong. The attack happened at the top of Somers Road at...
Detectives investigating a report of rape at Bournemouth beach are renewing their appeal for information – with an e-fit image of the suspect being released
The incident occurred at around 3.30pm in the sea off Bournemouth beach near to the Oceanarium on Sunday 18 July 2021. The victim – a 15-year-old girl – was...
Matthew Rycroft CBE has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary at the Home Office
Matthew Rycroft CBE has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary at the Home Office. Matthew will move from his current role as the Permanent Secretary at...
Police officer Killed after his Yamaha R6 Bike is involved in a collision with a Peugeot on the A7
Police in the Scottish Borders are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision on the A7 in which a serving police officer sadly died. The...
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, British Gas and Southampton City Council joined forces for a combined training exercise in Thornhill in Southampton...
Hampshire Man Edwin Matthews wanted on recall to Prison
Hampshire Police are appealing for help in tracing 33-year-old Edwin Matthews, who has links to Eastleigh, the New Forest, Romsey and Southampton. Edwin...
Manhunt for Maidstone Teen sex attacker
Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a person they are asking to come forward, who may be able to assist with an investigation into sexual offences near...
Teenage drug dealer jailed for life after Chatham murder
A teenage drug dealer has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering a man whom he chased and stabbed to death in Medway. ...
Boomtown Is on Fire. Well The Carpark is at least as 60 Cars Left Gutted
A massive blaze has left Sixty Cars gutted in one of the car parks at a music festival in Hampshire. The blaze sent a plume of black smoke...
Two Surrey rapists jailed for Farnham Library attack
Two men have been sentenced to 14 years each after being found guilty of the rape of a woman outside Farnham Library in December 2018. Nicolae Dragoi, 42, of...
Local, mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner elections that were due to take place in May this year will be postponed until May 2021
Local, mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner elections that were due to take place in May this year will be postponed until May 2021, the Government has...
Police are concerned for missing Melissa Bethel who is heavily pregnant
Police are concerned for missing Melissa Bethel who is heavily pregnant. The 28-year-old was last seen on Saturday (13 July) in Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne...
Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Greenwich have named him as 18-year-old Cameron Murfit
Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Greenwich have named him as 18-year-old Cameron Murfitt. Police were called at 15:28hrs on Sunday, 15...