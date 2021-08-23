Police are searching for missing Jennifer Knottley after she left hospital in Portsmouth

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate the missing 35-year-old.

Jennifer, who is from Maidstone in Kent, was last seen this afternoon (22 August) at around 12.30pm leaving the Queen Alexandra Hospital area towards Southampton Road.

Officers believe that she may be driving a grey Seat Ibiza with a registration plate of GY56 HHC.

Police and her family, are concerned for her welfare and are now asking members of the public to report any sightings of Jennifer to them.

She is described as white but with tanned skin, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, slim build with curly long blonde hair. Jennifer was last seen wearing a black jeans, a burgundy t-shirt and grey jumper along with black and white trainers. She may also have a black shoulder bag with her.