A burglar arrested after swift action by officers in Dover has been jailed

Samuel Geza broke into two properties in East Cliff in the early hours of Wednesday 7 July 2021, stealing computers, cash and bank cards.

One of the burglaries was reported shortly before 6.30am that day and enquiries established a stolen bank card had been used to purchase scratch cards in a nearby shop.

A PCSO from Dover Community Safety Unit attended the store and recognised the man using the cards as Geza after viewing CCTV.

Geza was arrested at 8.45amthat morning and some of the stolen goods were found in his possession, along with the scratch cards purchased with the card taken in the burglary.

Following an investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, Geza admitted two counts of burglary and two counts of fraud, relating to the use of the stolen cards, at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 9 August.

The 24-year-old, of Crabble Hill, Dover, was jailed for two years and three months at the same court on Wednesday 18 August.

Detective Constable Mark Hunter, from the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘Kent Police recognises the impact burglaries of the kind carried out by Geza have on victims and communities.

‘I am pleased that the quick response from officers who attended after these offences led to Geza being arrested within three hours of the first report.

‘The evidence gathered left him no option but to plead guilty to all four offences and he has now been jailed and is unable to target other Dover residents.’