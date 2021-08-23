Collision investigators are renewing their appeal for information, after the death of a cyclist who fell from his bike near Sevenoaks

The man, aged 56, was critically injured at around 11.40am on Sunday 15 August 2021, as he was cycling along Starhill Road towards Dunton Green. After being treated for injuries at the scene he was taken to a London hospital, where he was declared deceased during the early hours of Saturday 21 August.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances and are appealing to any witnesses, who they have not yet spoken to, to contact them. They would also like to obtain any dashcam footage from anyone who had been driving in the area, which may show the victim’s movements leading up to the incident. He had travelling on a green Bianchi Ultra bicycle.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538, quoting reference DS/DC/082/21. You can also email investigators at[email protected]