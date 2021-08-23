A suspect has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following an altercation in Folkestone

Kent Police was called to a report that a man had assaulted three men in Sandgate Road, near the junction with Cheriton Place, at 12.40am on Saturday 21 August 2021.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and three men were found to have suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds. One man remains in hospital.

Following an investigation, a man was arrested in relation to the incident.

Loui Allman has since been charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 34-year-old, of St Eanswythe Way, Folkestone, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 August and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 20 September 2021.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has yet to come forward should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/153019/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form.