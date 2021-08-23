Motorists are being urged to drive safely as part of a national campaign targeting those who take the risk of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

From Monday 23rd to Sunday 29th August 2021 officers from Kent Police will be out in force across the county, working with our partners to follow an intelligence-led approach to target those who recklessly drug drive.

They will be proactively patrolling and targeting high-risk locations to identify and prosecute motorists who are impaired by drugs.

Officers will be carrying out roadside drug wipes and field impairment tests at all times during the day and night to ensure those who break the law are arrested, charged and put before the courts.

Drug driving is recognised nationally as one of the four main causes of death or serious injury on the roads. These main factors are also known as the ‘Fatal 4’. When driving under the influence of drugs you can impair your awareness, judgement and reaction times and put yourself and other road users at risk.

Chief Inspector Elena Hall from Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: ‘The impact of drug driving can be devastating and our officers are committed to keeping the roads across Kent safe.

‘Drivers need to remember they are not only risking their own life, but the lives of their passengers as well as other innocent motorists or pedestrians.

‘If you are caught drug driving you could face prison time, an unlimited fine and a driving ban. There is no excuse for driving under the influence of illegal substances.’

Officers will be working closely with both Kent County Council and Medway Council throughout this week of action.

Kent County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, David Brazier, said: ‘Taking drugs and driving can have serious consequences, apart from the fact it is illegal.

‘Being under the influence of substances can cause blurred vision, erratic and aggressive behaviour, nausea, hallucinations, panic attacks, paranoia, shakes, dizziness and fatigue.

‘I would urge everyone to think about how they might be able to react in an emergency and understand what is going on around them.’

Cllr Phil Filmer, Medway Council’s Portfolio Holder for Frontline Services, said: ‘There is never an excuse for driving under the influence of any substance. Not only is drug driving illegal it’s incredibly dangerous and can have a devastating impact on people’s lives. I would encourage residents to act responsibly and help reduce the number of incidents on our roads.’