BREAKING LONDON WESTMINSTER

The murder of two people in Westminster last week have named them as Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore

44 mins ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
 
Officers attended an address in Ashbridge Street, NW8 at 9.30am on Thursday, 19 August after concerns were raised for the welfare of that inside.
45-year-old Sharon was found within the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 2.15am on Friday, 20 August – having been contacted by the London Ambulance Service about reports of a man being stabbed – officers attended a second address in nearby Jerome Crescent, NW8.
There they found 59-year-old Clinton, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The incidents are being treated as linked and a special post mortem examination has confirmed that both Sharon and Clinton died as a result of an incised wound to the neck.
 
Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
On Friday, detectives issued an appeal for information about 49-year-old Lee Peacock (3rd pic) who they wanted to locate and speak to about the murder of Sharon and Clinton.
He has not yet been found.