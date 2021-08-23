The murder of two people in Westminster last week have named them as Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore
You may also like
Quick thinking Tanker driver averts Major Incident on M3 Motorway
Fire Crews and Police where Called to deal with an incident involving 39,100 Litres of fuel on a busy Hampshire Motorway this afternoon. Having a working fire...
Police are asking for help in trying to locate a man from the Catford Area
Officers from the Met Police are searching for a High risk missing person who has been named as Djelal Raik. Djelal is 75 years old, very frail and he has...
Eight minute cycle from work nearly cost me my life but the Helmet saved me
Last Thursday I was riding the 8 minute cycle from work as I do every day. A car coming in the opposite direction didn’t see me and turned right, hitting...
Amber Veale is Missing from the Wandsworth area
She was Llast seen wearing a dark brown sweatshirt, navy blue joggers, light pastel pink trainers and wearing glass Please call Police on 101 quoting the...
Rider left with serious leg injuries following Portsdown Hill collision
Officers from the Hampshire Constablary roads policing from Havant are appealing for information following a collision involving a motorcycle and a car in...
Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with an assault at a supermarket in Gloucester
On 9 January at around 5pm a man was challenged by staff in the store in Abbeydale about not wearing a face covering. It is alleged that the man became...
Attempted murder probe after man is shot through a windows in Gravesend
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the attempted murder of a man in Shorne, Gravesend. Kent Police was called to...
Two men were found at scene and treated for stab wounds
Police were called to Upper Wickham Lane at 8:39pm last night to reports of a fight and stabbing. Two men were found at scene. One was taken to the hospital to...
SIA licenced doorman jailed for restraining victim outside Dover nightclub
Man jailed for restraining victim outside Dover nightclub An SIA licenced nightclub doorman who caused his victim to lose consciousness during an assault in...
Police called to men carrying weapon in Sidcup
Police were called at 6:38pm after reports of two men carrying weapons outside an address on The Crescent. One man was arrested on suspicion of affray and...
Police cordon off crime scene in Swindon following serious incident
Police have cordoned off a crime scene in Swindon this evening following a serious incident. Officers are currently guarding a scene in Durrington Walk after...
Team Isle of Wight has a secured a new sponsorship deal ahead of the 2019 Natwest International Island Games in Gibraltar. Sandown-based software company...
Police called to Waverley Holiday Park In East Cowes after fight
Hampshire Constabulary has been called to a breach of the peace at the Waverley Holiday Park in Old Rd, East Cowes in the early hours on Saturday morning...
Air ambulance called to incident in Seaford
Just after 8:30pm the Air Ambulance landed on the Martello fields to assist with an incident in Seaford. It has now landed on the Bulverhythe Recreation Ground...
Police Release CCTV after Serious Sex Attack in Southampton Park
Detectives investigating a sexual assault in a Southampton park have release CCTV Police continue to investigate a report of a sexual assault against a 23-year...
Police close Southampton Itchen Bridge
Police have closed off the Itchen Bridge in Southampton this evening. Officers closed the bridge just after 7pm after they received a call from a ...
UPDATED: M3 Closed Eastbound between J2 M25 and J1 Following Serious Collision
The M3 in Surrey has been Closed eastbound between Junction 2 for the M25 and J1 A316 / A308 Staines Road (Sunbury) due to a serious traffic collision. Drivers...
Police investigate attempted abduction in Bromley of two 11 year olds
Detectives are investigating an alleged attempted abduction in Bromley. At around 3pm on Wednesday, 9 September, two 11-year-old schoolgirls were near a bus...
Three people have been convicted following a robbery at commercial premises in Lambeth last August
Three people have been convicted following a robbery at commercial premises in Lambeth last August. Harrpreet Kuar, 28 of Broad Walk, Hounslow was found guilty...
Southend man charged with Possession of an offensive weapon, Theft Shoplifting and Possession of class A drugs.
A man who was detained an arrested on Southend High Street on Friday was found in possession of five knives. Southend BID Rangers and Community Safety...
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Hackney
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Hackney. Police were called at 8.26am on Friday, 17 April to reports of...
Surrey Fire Crews called to Rileys in Guildford with Persons reported
Fire crews from Guildford and Woking have been called to tackle a blaze at Rileys in Haydon Place Guildford with reported on unaccounted and persons trapped...
A cyclist has been jailed for causing a collision that led to the death of a pedestrian in Tower Hamlets last year
Peter McCombie, who was 72, died on 11 July 2020 as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck by a cyclist in Bow eight days earlier. Ermir...
Police is appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was robbed in Milton Keynes
Police is appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was robbed in Milton Keynes. The incident occurred between 5am and 5.30am on Friday (11/9) at the end of...