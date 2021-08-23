Officers are responding to a demonstration at ITN News headquarters on Gray’s Inn Road, #Camden
Emergency services have been attending to an incident at Parr Swimming Baths in St Helens this evening, Sunday, 23 June. At around 6.20pm, emergency services...
Prenton man jailed for historic sex offences
Stephen Lewis, 59, of Woodchurch Road, Prenton, was sentenced to four years at Liverpool Crown Court for five counts of indecent assault on a girl under the...
Information is sought to help locate a missing teenage boy from North Kent
. Aaron Dunlop was reported missing on 14 July and officers have been carrying out numerous enquiries since the report was received. It is believed the 17...
Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old James Amadu in Enfield have brought further charges against two men
Officers investigating an assault in Whitstable would like to identify a man who may be able to help with their enquiries. On Monday 29 April 2019 just after...
New meaning to Royal Mail Special Delivery as Driver claims that he didn’t see the car
The driver of the Royal Mail lorry who pushed the Black VW Golf along the busy three lane carriageway for nearly a mile made claimed that he didn’t see the...
Investigation after businesses targeted by burglars in Thanet and surrounding area A number of businesses in Thanet and the surrounding area have been targeted...
Police seek fails to stop drivers after Isle of Wight crash
Officers in the Isle of Wight are appealing for information following a collision in Ningwood on the Isle of Wight. At 10.37pm on Friday 26 April, police were...
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Kensal Green have named the victim as Michael Morris Owens
Although formal identification awaits, detectives are satisfied that the victim is 62-year-old Michael Morris Owens who was from Brent. Police were...
Repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour have led to a Gillingham home receiving a Closure Order.
Meet the Govia Thameslink Railway volunteers who are looking out for society’s most vulnerable
A team of caring railway volunteers are doing their bit to help keep people safe at a time when many are at their most vulnerable due to Covid-19. The...
Missing man from Folkestone
Officers are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a man reported missing from Folkestone. Timothy Goody, 44, was reported missing from the...
Officers are appealing for information following an assault in Headcorn which resulted in a man sustaining a serious injury to his arm
The incident happened at a site in Martins Gardens, Lenham Road, Headcorn at around 11.30pm on Saturday, 6 March 2021. It is reported that a man in his...
A young woman in her 20s is fighting for her life in hospital after suffering slash wounds to her abdomen
A young woman in her 20s is fighting for her life in hospital after suffering slash wounds to her abdomen. Met Police say they were called to Lawrence Way in...
Hampshire Man Edwin Matthews wanted on recall to Prison
Hampshire Police are appealing for help in tracing 33-year-old Edwin Matthews, who has links to Eastleigh, the New Forest, Romsey and Southampton. Edwin...
Mendip Heights thrown into Police lockdown following serious incident
Police are dealing with a serious incident in the Mendip Heights area of Didcot. Officers are on scene and have thrown the area into total lockdown. Many...
Shotgun recovered after armed Police chase in Barnet
Armed Police officers have safely stopped and detained the driver of a vehicle, which had made off from police in the officers in Barnet on Friday evening. A...
Police seek help to identify body found in woodland
Police appealing for information following the discovery of human remains near the Bathurst Estate in Cirencester last year. A forestry worker discovered the...
UPDATED: Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 25-year-old Briah Wyness
Briah, who is from Alton, was last seen this afternoon (18 June) at around 1.15pm leaving her home address on Jordon Grove in the direction of Alton...
Sittingbourne Mug Victim launches Go Fund ME for the NHS
Many people have viewed or seen footage on Facebook of a Sittingbourne being robbed of her handbag. Lots of people have been worried about her wellbeing...
Air ambulance called to incident in Seaford
Just after 8:30pm the Air Ambulance landed on the Martello fields to assist with an incident in Seaford. It has now landed on the Bulverhythe Recreation Ground...
Officers attended the scene where it was discovered that a shot had been fired through the letterbox of a property
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a shot was fired through the letterbox of a Barnet home. Police were called at around 00:05hrs on...
Stabbing in Broad-daylight outside Ilford Station
Officers found the victim, in his 20s, in Cranbrook Road. A relative at the scene said that a police officer was yards from the stabbing when it happened this...
UPDATEDEmergency services called to the M4 Motorway after person is struck on the carriageway
Emergency services have been called the M4 motorway northbound between junctions 4 and 4A near Heathrow airport following a collision. It is understood that a...