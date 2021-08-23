The partner of Katie Price has been arrested after she was attacked in the early hours on Monday

Katie Price has been taken to hospital after being injured in an assault. Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called by Police following the attack that took place at a property in Little Canfield in the early hours.

Officers rushed to the scene, and a 32-year-old man understood to be her partner Carl Woods has been subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault following the alleged attack.

In a statement, an Essex Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30 am this morning, Monday, August 23.

“We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.”