A former Northfleet vicar has been jailed for sexual offences committed against two boys in the 1980s

David Beater abused his position of trust by subjecting both victims to a sustained campaign of abuse.

His offending was first reported to Kent Police in 2017 and a thorough investigation led to the 80-year-old admitting five sexual offences.

Beater, of Minnis Road, Birchington, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 23 August 2021 to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Roberts, from Kent Police, said: ‘Owing to the position Beater occupied, people naturally trusted him and viewed him as a person to turn to for support. He abused this trust in the worst possible way.

‘Many years may have passed from the time of the offending, but that does not in any way undo the harm he has caused.

‘His offending has impacted each victim’s life in unimaginable ways and it took exceptional courage for each of them to speak to us about their ordeal.

‘I am pleased Beater has now been held to account and I sincerely hope this outcome provides the victims with a sense of justice and closure.

‘Anyone affected by similar offending needs to know we have specialist officers across the county who will do everything in their power to support them. Please do not suffer alone, contact us so that we can help you.’