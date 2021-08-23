Family of man killed in fatal collision at Barton Stacey play tribute

The family of a man who died in a collision near Barton Stacey on 15 August has paid tribute to him.

It happened on an unnamed road known locally as Newton Lane between Barton Stacey and Newton Stacey at around 3.30pm, involving a cyclist and a Vauxhall Astra car.

The air ambulance was called to the incident but unfortunately, the cyclist, Oliver Gadney, 45, from Greenacres, Barton Stacey, died at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “He was a beloved father, husband, brother, son, grandson, uncle, nephew and loyal friend who was lost too soon.

“He lived life to the full. He was funny, intelligent, kind and humble.

“His legacy lives on in his two girls.

“He will never be forgotten.”

A 21-year-old Hampshire woman was arrested on suspicion of death by careless driving and causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed or uninsured.

She was released under investigation while officers continue their enquiries.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses who saw the incident or may have dash-cam footage of it to call us on 101 or report information online, quoting 44210325082.