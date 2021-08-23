Patrick Salmon went missing earlier today

Can you help police find Patrick Salmon, who went missing from Paulsgrove today (23 August)?

Patrick, 55, left home this afternoon with just his bus pass and was last seen walking towards the bus stop on Allaway Avenue.

Since he was reported as missing, police have been making extensive enquiries to locate Patrick and we are now turning to the public for your assistance.

Police and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare. He may appear distressed or confused if you see him.

He is described as:

-White

-Bald

-Having a moustache

-Around 5ft 6in tall

-Large build

-Wearing a blue t-shirt, blue deck shoes, dark jeans

-Having blood on his face

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210336378.