A teenage boy has sadly died over the weekend following an incident in the canal at Staveley

East Midlands Ambulance Service alerted us to reports of a 14-year-old who had got into difficulty in the canal near to Mill Green just before 4.50pm on Wednesday 18 August. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended and helped him out of the water, and he was taken to hospital by paramedics in a serious condition. On Saturday 21 August the boy, who has been named as Logan Folger, sadly died in hospital. Our thoughts are with Logan’s family and friends at this time. We do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.