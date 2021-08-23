A prolific offender is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release on licence

Liam Cover was sentenced to six months [26 weeks] for multiple offences of shoplifting in Crawley, at Gatwick Airport, and in Horley and Reigate.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, is known to frequent shopping centres in Crawley town centre, at Gatwick South Terminal, and at the BP Petrol Station at Gatwick.

He is also known to stay at addresses in West Green, Maidenbower and in Crawley town centre.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online here or call 101 and quote serial 1387 of 10/08.