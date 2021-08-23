Suspected murder investigation launched after A3 body find

Surrey Police are currently on scene following the discovery of a body next to the northbound A3 slip road out of Guildford, close to the junction with the A320 Woking Road at around 3pm this afternoon (23 August).

The investigation is in the early stages and enquiries into the circumstances of the death are underway.

Police are working in conjunction with Highways England and the road is expected to remain closed overnight and tomorrow.

Officers ask members of the public to respect the cordons in place.