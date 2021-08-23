Three dead in M25 motorway horror crash

Three people have been killed and a fourth person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a Mondeo, a minibus and a lorry on the M25 near Waltham Abbey.

Essex Police said the crash between a lorry, a minibus and a car happened between the junctions for Waltham Abbey and the M11 at about 18:15 BST.

The motorway remains closed anti-clockwise between junctions 26 and 27 with emergency services at the scene.

East of England Ambulance Service said it was treating a number of people involved.