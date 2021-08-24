Detectives investigating the murder of two people in Westminster last week have named them as Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore

Officers attended an address in Ashbridge Street, NW8 at 9.30pm on Thursday, 19 August after concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside. 45-year-old Sharon was found within the property and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2.15am on Friday, 20 August – having been contacted by the London Ambulance Service about reports of a man being stabbed – officers attended a second address in nearby Jerome Crescent, NW8.

There they found 59-year-old Clinton, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The incidents are being treated as linked and a special post mortem examination has confirmed that both Sharon and Clinton died as a result of an incised wound to the neck.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

On Friday, detectives issued an appeal for information about 49-year-old Lee Peacock who they wanted to locate and speak to about the murder of Sharon and Clinton.

He has not yet been found.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the families of Sharon and Clinton. This is a shocking crime and we will not rest until we bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

“Key to that is finding Lee Peacock. We believe he knew both victims and urgently need to locate him to talk to him about their murders.

“We have a team of detectives working around the clock to find him, but so far they have been unable to locate him.

“I would urge anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact police immediately by calling 999.

“If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but to contact police as soon as possible.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.