A group of friends who deliberately drove into a cyclist before assaulting him in west London have been jailed

Amrou Greenidge, 18, was struck by a car while cycling through Fulham on 18 August 2019. He was then attacked by the group, who were armed with weapons.

On Monday, 23 August at the Old Bailey the following people were sentenced as follows:

Kai McDonald, 18 of Roding Court, Hammersmith and Fulham, was found guilty of manslaughter – he was jailed for nine years and nine months.

Anas Osman, 19 of Bourbon Lane, W12, was found guilty of manslaughter – he was jailed for 11 years and nine months.

Darrel Mortimer, 21 of Blythe Road, W14, was found guilty of manslaughter – he was jailed for 17 years.

Connor Gwynn-Bliss, 21 of Weltje Road, W6, was found guilty of manslaughter, arson and perverting the course of justice – he was jailed for 20 years.

Levar Jackson-Scott, 18 of Burgundy Place, Hammersmith and Fulham, was found guilty of manslaughter – he was jailed for 12 years and six months.

All five were found guilty of manslaughter following a seven-week trial at the Old Bailey which concluded on Friday, 9 July.

Police were called at approximately 2.40pm on 18 August 2019 to Broomhouse Lane, SW6, where a man was found with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service in a critical condition. He died from his injuries two days later. He was subsequently named as Amrou Greenidge from Fulham.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command launched an investigation and it was established that Amrou had been chased by a group of people who were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

He was then deliberately struck by a Mini Countryman, knocking him from his bicycle, before being assaulted by the suspects.

The car, which had been stolen six days earlier, left the scene with five people inside. It was later discovered burnt out nearby on Dymock Street. Three other parked cars on the road were damaged in the fire.

As part of their investigation, officers collected and viewed a large amount of CCTV from the scene of the attack, as well as where the Mini was found abandoned. Five people were captured getting out of the car.

Having identified those who were in the car, detectives carried out further enquiries to track them down.

Levar Jackson-Scott was arrested the following day on 19 August 2019. Bliss was arrested on the same day in a hospital where he was being treated for burns believed to have been caused by the fire.

Anas Osman was arrested later that evening by officers from Bedfordshire Police at Luton Airport.

Darrel Mortimer was arrested in Northamptonshire on 22 August 2019.

Kai McDonald, who was identified as the driver, was arrested on suspicion of murder on 26 August 2019.

They were all charged with various offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, who led the investigation, said: “Amrou was deliberately targeted by the defendants, who laid in wait for him with the sole aim of inflicting serious injury.

“A considerable degree of planning went into this offence. The defendants attempted to conceal their identities with balaclavas and hoods before and during the attack. They used a stolen car both as a weapon and to flee the scene and a number of them changed their clothing shortly afterwards to avoid detection.

“This was a cowardly attack with Amrou caught unaware and heavily outnumbered. They chased him down, and even as Amrou lay on the ground having been struck and critically injured by the car, they surrounded him and continued their assault.

“None of those convicted have been able to provide any explanation for why they attacked Amr