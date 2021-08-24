New CCTV issued as Met Police offer £20,000 reward for suspected double murder continues

Detectives investigating the murder of two people in Westminster have issued CCTV footage of the man they wish to trace as investigations continue.

The CCTV footage shows Lee Peacock at North Wembley Station on the evening of 19 August and has been released to assist members of the public in helping locate him.

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks, of the Specialist Crime Command, said: “I am appealing today for further information about the whereabouts of 49-year-old Lee Peacock, who we need to speak to urgently about the murders of two people in Westminster.

“I am asking anybody who sees Lee to call us immediately on 999. I would urge members of the public not to approach him, but instead to call police as soon as possible.

“I believe Lee could have important information about the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at two properties in Westminster on the 19 and 20 of August.”

At around 21:30hrs on Thursday night, 19 August, 45-year-old Sharon Pickles was found dead at a residential address in Ashbridge Street, NW8.

A few hours later at around 02:15hrs on Friday, 20 August the body of a 59-year-old Clinton Ashmore was found at a property in Jerome Crescent, NW8.

Both victims died from knife injuries. Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.



Police believe Peacock knew both victims.

DSU Marks continued: “At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but we are treating these crimes as linked.

“I know this will cause concern among the community but I would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers who are tasked with finding Lee. And once again I would like to appeal for anyone who sees him to call 999.

“We are also offering a £20,000 reward for any information leading to the conviction of the individual responsible for these murders.”

For an immediate sighting of Lee Peacock, please dial 999.

If you have information about his whereabouts call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.