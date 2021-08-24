Tributes have been paid to a man fatally stabbed in Birmingham city centre as he was today named as Jason Bentley-Morrison

His grieving family have described Jason as having a ‘heart as big as an ocean’ who would go out of his way to help others.

The 25-year-old was seriously injured following a fight in Oxford Street at around 2.45am yesterday (22 August).

He was taken to hospital but sadly died later the same morning. Our thoughts are with all his loved ones at this devastating time.

In a tribute his family said: “To know Jason was to love him.

“Jason’s positive and passionate outlook on life was inspiring and infectious to everyone he encountered. His warmth and compassion extended far beyond the ties of family and if you were to ask anyone ‘who’s Jason?’ they would share the funniest and heart-warming stories of his reach and impact on their lives.

“He was the stranger in the street who offered to help you carry your shopping home. He was the friend that rescheduled his work day to drive you to the doctor and make sure everything was ok. He was the young entrepreneur who taught financial literacy and investing in property to those struggling to see a path forward and so much more.

“Jason had a heart as big as the ocean and always put others before himself. Never has a man with so little time on this earth affected so many hearts and minds as profoundly as him.

“Irreplaceable and forever missed. Our Jason, always.”

A post mortem examination has revealed he died as a result of a stab wound to his abdomen.

We’re following a number of lines of enquiry as we seek to identify and track down his killer. An address on Esher Road, Kingstanding has been visited as part of our enquiries.



We remain keen to speak to those who were in the area and were filming what happened on their mobile phone. Similarly we’re asking taxi drivers, or other motorists, who were in the location to check dash-cam footage to see if they have recorded the disorder or the offender making off.

Anyone with information is asked to message us on Live Chat via our website or call 101 quoting log 424 from 22 August. Alternatively you can ring the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

