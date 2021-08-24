Emergency services have been called to a Herne Bay Bridge on the A299 following serious incident

Police and paramedics have been called to the bridge on Bullock Stone road near Greenhill in Herne Bay following a serious incident.

The road has been closed in both directions following a serious incident that is currently ongoing. that started to unfold just before 7am on Tuesday.

A team of HART paramedics from South East Coast ambulance have all been sent to the incident to support a number of officers from Kent police who are also attending

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route

For confidential support on an emotional issue, call Samaritans on 116 123 at any time or click here

Kent Police have been approached for comment