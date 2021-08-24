Police in Essex are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the A130 near Rettendon turnpike

It follows reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry at around 6am this morning, Tuesday 24 August.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Chelmsford-bound carriageway has been closed between the Rettendon turnpike and Howe Green, and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Drivers will be directed off of the A130 to use diversions through Rettendon, taking you to Runwell or the old A130.

Please avoid the area where possible.

Thank you for your patience whilst we deal with this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage, or has information on it should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call us on 101 and cite incident 151 of Tuesday 24 August.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.