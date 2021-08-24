UPDATE from Police:Emergency services have been called to a Herne Bay Bridge on the A299 following serious incident

Police and paramedics have been called to the bridge on Bullock Stone road near Greenhill in Herne Bay following a serious incident.

The road has been closed in both directions following a serious incident that is currently ongoing. that started to unfold just before 7am on Tuesday.

A team of HART paramedics from South East Coast ambulance have all been sent to the incident to support a number of officers from Kent police who are also attending

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Officers were called to Bullockstone Road near Herne Bay at 6.35am on Tuesday 24 August 2021 following concern for a man.

Officers are in attendance and A299 Thanet Way is currently closed in both directions between the junctions with Clapham Hill at Whitstable and the junction with the A291 at Herne Bay.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternatives routes where possible.

For confidential support on an emotional issue, call Samaritans on 116 123 at any time or click here