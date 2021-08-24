Officers are appealing for information from the public as they carry out searches to locate a missing man from Poole

Dorset Police received a report at 3.35pm on Monday 23 August 2021 raising concern for the welfare of Anthony Whale, aged 61, who had last been seen leaving his place of work at B&Q in Fleetsbridge at around 11am that morning.

Anthony is described as white, five feet six inches tall and of slim build with balding grey hair. He was wearing a B&Q uniform and possibly his glasses. Anthony left in his blue BMW with the registration EU02 ASV.

Chief Inspector Matt Baxter, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for Anthony’s welfare and are keen to locate him as soon as possible so we can make sure he is all right.

“I would urge anyone with information as to his whereabouts, or who sees a man matching the description given, to please contact us immediately. I am also appealing for any members of the public who come across the vehicle detailed above to please report it to us.

“Finally, I would like to make a direct plea to Anthony if you see this – please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are as we all just want to ensure you are safe.”