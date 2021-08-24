A 45-year-old man from West Derby has become the latest in Merseyside to be jailed as part of Operation Venetic – an international operation targeting criminals who used a mobile encryption service to try to evade detection

Michael Devine, of Pete Best Drive, West Derby, was jailed for 17 years, 3 months at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 23 August after pleading guilty to being concerned in the importation and supply of Class A and B drugs (cocaine, heroin, ketamine, amphetamine).

Devine used the encrochat handle ‘Lawfularbor’ to import and distribute large quantities of drugs from his home.

On encrochat, Devine discussed using airfields and light aircraft, using false mayday landings to import drugs into the UK as well as plotting the same in concealments in boats.

Devine was also evidenced importing 8 kilos of cocaine into the UK last year as a UPS delivery disguised as car parts.

He was arrested by Merseyside Police in July this year and later charged.

So far, the ongoing work of Operation Venetic to unmask drug dealers using encrochat devices has seen more than 140 arrests, 112 charged and 37 people being sentenced to a total of more than 420 years in prison across Merseyside.

Investigations continue to recoup ill-gotten gains under the Proceeds of Crime Act, and so far we have recovered £1.8 million in cash, 110kg of cocaine and heroin, and four firearms with ammunition.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson said: “Today we have seen another sentencing as part of national Operation Venetic, which came about after law enforcement officials in Europe managed to crack the ‘encrochat’ service being used by criminals involved in serious and organised crime to carry out their business.