A 15-year-old boy was punched in the face leaving him needing emergency dental surgery

Police have today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident and are appealing for him to come forward to help them with their enquiries.

Police Community Support Officer Laura Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a particularly nasty assault which left the victim with loosened teeth. He was reportedly attacked after he tried to intervene after seeing a man upsetting a woman outside a shop.

“We treat violent incidents such as this very seriously and our enquiries are ongoing to find the person responsible.”

The boy was attacked outside the Nisa shop in Mansfield Road, Sherwood, at around 11.40pm on 1 July 2021.

PCSO Cooper added: “If you recognise the man pictured please get in touch with us as soon as possible as we believe he may have information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively if you have any information on what happened or were in the area around the time and may have captured CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, please also get in contact with us.”