A man who stabbed his friend more than 100 times in a frenzied knife attack is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to his murder

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a teenager in woodland near Uckfield.

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday (August 23), Lewis Ashdown admitted murdering 18-year-old Marc Williams in the early hours of Sunday 30 May, 2021. The pair, who were associates, had met up the night before in Fairwarp.

Ashdown, 20, a chef, of Normansland, Uckfield, was charged after Marc’s body was found by police in a wooded area of Fairwarp. It was confirmed he had died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Ashdown pleaded guilty to murder and possession of an offensive weapon, and has been remanded in custody for sentencing on September 24.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, said: “This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on a young man who thought he was simply out enjoying an evening with a friend.

“Lewis Ashdown took advantage of Marc’s trust and friendship, and killed him in a sustained and violent assault.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Marc at this incredibly distressing time.”