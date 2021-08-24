BREAKING Mcdoanlds National

McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks in all its UK restaurants due to “supply chain issues”

The fast food chain apologised to its consumers and said staff are “working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible”.
It told the Independent: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.
“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.