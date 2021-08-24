McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks in all its UK restaurants due to “supply chain issues”
Friends of missing Southampton woman push for new search of American boyfriend’s boat after nine hour delay in reporting her missing
The family and friends of Sarm Heslop, a 41-year-old from Southampton in Hampshire who disappeared from a boat anchored in the U.S. Virgin Islands nearly two...
A 23 year old man from Newcastle has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for terrorism offences at Leeds Crown Court
Luke Hunter admitted seven charges of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications. Hunter was arrested last October as part of an...
Missing person – Concerns for missing 12 yearr old, Riley Chilvers from Leeds
He has brown hair, large build, 5ft 3 tall, last seen wearing a black and white adidas top, black puffer Jacket, Grey jogging bottoms, and black shoes. His...
An investigation is underway following incidents of disorder before the Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax Champions League semi-final football match on Tuesday, 30...
A Met police officer has saved a man from a burning building
A Met police officer has saved a man from a burning building. Officers were called at 12.09am on Monday, 27 April to a residential address in Manor Avenue, SE4...
Woman left with multiple injures after attack in Hasting
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered multiple injuries following an assault in Hastings. On Friday evening (27 December) a woman in...
Trains stopped after passenger climbed onto the track to retrieve money in Eltham
Trains were stopped from running through Eltham after a passenger climbed onto the track to retrieve money they had dropped around 6:50pm this evening, which...
Police closed A31 in New Forest following serious incident
The A31 westbound between M27 and A338 near Ringwood is closed due to an incident being led by Hampshire Police. The eastbound carriage way is unaffected. More...
Officers investigating a serious assault on a police officer yesterday have charged a man
Timothy Walsh, aged 51, of Portswood Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder on one officer and attempted section 18 GBH on a second officer...
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision close to Trafalgar Square. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 12.09am on...
A man has been convicted of the murder of ‘smiley and generous’ teenager Louise Smith from Leigh Park
Louise, aged 16 years, was reported missing to police on Friday 8 May this year, before her body was discovered in an area of woodland at Havant Thicket...
Police investigate Hit and Run after Teenager is Hit by Taxi in Portsmouth
Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a car which failed to stop following a collision with a cyclist in Portsmouth. Officers were called to...
A woman has been sent to prison after making nuisance 999 calls to police costing over £10,000
A woman has been sent to prison after making nuisance 999 calls to police. Jelana Bobrova, 54, of Oaklands Estate SW4 was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison for...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information about two vehicles whose occupants were involved in an altercation in Rotherhithe
The incident happened at approximately 8.15pm on Saturday, 12 June in Jamaica Road, at the junction of St James Road, SE16 when both vehicles, a black...
A family averted disaster this week after their tumble dryer caught fire
Firefighters from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service who attended the incident on Tuesday afternoon on Blackthorn Close in Horsham have praised mum Vicki...
Unite Blast Government Over Monarch Collapse
Unite the union has blasted the government after news that Britains fifth biggest airline, Monarch, collapsed overnight. Unite says ministers had rebuffed...
Five men have been jailed for a total of nearly 25 years for assaulting an off-duty police officer and stealing his watch in Harrow
The men were convicted of violent disorder and robbery at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday, 3 February. On Friday, 9 April they were sentenced at the same court...
An Iranian national who ran a financial services company designed to get around financial sanctions on Iran, has been sentenced in the US after being arrested and extradited from the UK
An Iranian national who ran a financial services company designed to get around financial sanctions on Iran, has been sentenced in the US after being arrested...
Man fighting for their life after collision on Dalston Lane in East London
Police and paramedics were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Kingsland High Street and Dalston Lane E8 on...
Seven men have been sentenced to a total of more than 92 years in prison following the tragic deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in October 2019.
Today, seven men have been sentenced to a total of more than 92 years in prison following our investigation into the tragic deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals...
Over 180 VIP guests attended a celebratory dinner at the House of Commons
Over 180 VIP guests attended a celebratory dinner at the House of Commons on Thursday 12th March, to honour the winners of the Asian & Oriental Chef...
A nine-year-old girl is currently missing from Catford Lewisham. Officers are currently in the area trying to trace her. She left her home address at around...
So chums. I’ve got Covid19. I’ve tried SO hard to avoid it. I’ve worn all the PPE, I’ve washed my hands, I’ve disinfected...
Ten men wanted over West End drug dealing
Detectives investigating drug-dealing in the West End have released images of ten people they want to speak to. Their identities are sought by police as part...