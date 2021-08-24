Appeal following fatal crash on A85 near Crianlarich

Road policing officers in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road crash on the A85, near Crianlarich.

The incident happened around 5.45pm on Monday, 23 August, 2021, when a 74-year-old man was cycling westbound on the A85 towards Crianlarich when he was involved in a collision with a Scania R450 lorry.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place

Sergeant David Marr, of Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 3034 of 23 August.”