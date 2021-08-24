BOGNOR REGIS BREAKING MISSING Susex

Police are urgently looking for Ruth Allaway, who is missing from #Bognor Regis

Ruth, 54, was last seen at Ashbury Care Home in Aldwick Road at 1.40am on Tuesday (Aug 24) wearing a night dress, a hospital gown and a cardigan.

If you see her, please call 999 quoting 0132 of 24/08