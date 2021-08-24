Tuesday 24 August 2021 Witnesses sought to fatal collision near Sittingbourne Witnesses are sought to a fatal collision in which a woman died near Sittingbourne. The incident happened at around 7.30am on Monday 23 August 2021 when a red Nissan Qashqai was in collision with a yellow Mercedes lorry on Swale Way, Kemsley. Following the collision, the driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been made aware. Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are continuing to investigate and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either vehicle leading up to the collision or who has dash camera footage of the vehicles in the moments before the incident. Anyone with information is urged to make immediate contact with officers by calling the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or emailing [email protected] quoting reference DS/RF/65/21.