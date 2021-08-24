Man jailed for more that 11 years over André Bent murder

An eleventh man involved in violent disorder in Maidstone which led to a murder has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Kayode Badejo was jailed for 11 years for his role in a street disturbance involving several people, and which resulted in the death of 21-year-old Andre Bent.

Andre was fatally stabbed during the early hours of 25 August 2019 when fighting broke out in the street. The fight involved several people who were seen on CCTV punching, kicking and hitting each other with belts. In May 2020, Vasilios Ofogeli, 17, was sentenced to life for Andre’s murder following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. He had also been found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and one count of wounding with intent in relation to the stabbing of three other men during the same disturbance.

In the weeks leading up to Ofogeli’s sentencing, nine men were separately jailed at Reading Crown Court, after they pleaded guilty to violent disorder offences. They were each given sentences of up to two years and two months.

Earlier this year the case moved back to Maidstone Crown Court, where Badejo, 20, formerly of Hancock Road, Crystal Palace, London pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent. The investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate showed that during the fighting he used a knife to stab an associate of Ofogeli in the back.

Badejo was sentenced on Tuesday 24 August 2021, to 11 years’ imprisonment, with an extended licence period of three years. He was also sentenced for a separate investigation by the Metropolitan Police relating to firearms offences and aggravated vehicle taking. Jail terms for these crimes will run concurrently. Badejo was categorised by the court as a ‘dangerous offender’ and will have to serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Patrick Milford said: ‘This week marks the two-year anniversary of Andre’s tragic death, a much-loved young man, whose life was brought to an abrupt end by the most appalling and senseless violence. There has never been any doubt that the catalyst of his brutal murder was the outbreak of fighting on the street, which involved men including Badejo, and whilst Andre’s killer will rightly remain in prison for many years we also remain committed to ensuring justice is served on anyone else involved in these events, which have caused so much pain and suffering to Andre’s loved ones and friends.’

Two further suspects, linked to the violent street disorder, remain remanded in custody and on bail, respectively, pending the outcome of future court hearings.