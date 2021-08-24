Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing in Durrington, near Amesbury

Codi-Jayne Picking, who is heavily pregnant, was last seen leaving an address in Durrington in the early hours of this morning (24/08).

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with light brown/blonde hair and is wearing black leggings, a black vest top and a black fluffy cardigan.

Concerns are growing for her welfare and we would urge anyone who has seen her this morning or who has any information about where she is, to please call us.

Codi-Jayne, if you see this appeal, please call someone to let them know you are safe.

Anyone with information should call 101/999 quoting log 47 of today (24/08).