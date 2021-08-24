Witnesses are sought after a woman in her 80s, has jewellery stolen from her home in Gillingham.

Witnesses are sought after jewellery was reported stolen from a pensioner’s home in Gillingham.

The burglary is alleged to have happened at an address in Broadview Avenue, Gillingham between 1pm and 5pm on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, returned home to find the jewellery had been taken following an untidy search.

Investigators would like to trace a man who was seen near the premises and is described as being white and wearing a red and black lumberjack shirt.

They would also like to speak to the occupants of a blue Volkswagen Golf seen parked in Broadview Avenue at around the time the burglary was committed.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/151273/21.

Residents with CCTV and motorists with dashcam are also asked to check for footage that may assist the investigation.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers in Kent by calling 0800 555 111 or using their online form.