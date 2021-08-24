Section 60 brought in across the whole of Hackney after man in his 20’s is stabbed

Police are on scene in Clarence Road #Hackney #E5 after calls to a stabbing at 5.16pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim is a man in his 20s who has been taken to hospital, assessment of his condition awaits.

A Section 60 has been authorised from 24/08/21 7pm until 1ams (25/8) by Inspector Ireland for the whole of the Borough of Hackney. This is due to increased tensions following an incident of serious violence.

No arrests have been at this early stage. Police, as they are appealing witnesses/ those with information is urged to call 101 ref CAD 5314/24 Aug.