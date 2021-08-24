Two arrested for murder after woman’s body is found at the side of the A3 in Guilford

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was discovered in Guildford yesterday (23 August).

Officers were called to the northbound A3 slip road out of Guildford, close to the junction of the A320 Woking Road, at around 3pm yesterday (23 August), after a member of the public discovered a body in some undergrowth.

An investigation, led by Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team is in the early stages. Enquiries remain ongoing to identify the woman, believed to be in her forties and contact her next of kin.

Two men have been arrested this evening in connection with this investigation. They remain in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “We are investigating this as a murder which we believe has been committed elsewhere with thevictim’s body left in this location.



“We are still trying to determine how long the body had been there for and we are working with forensic experts as part of our enquiries. We will issue further updates as soon as we are in a position to do so.”

DCI Vickers added: “While our investigation is in the early stages, we would like to reassure local residents that there is a dedicated team of officers working round the clock to establish exactly what has happened and we will provide more information as and when we are able to.”

The slip road is closed until further notice and a cordon is expected to remain in place for at least another day. We respectfully ask that motorists avoid using this route for the time being and for members of the public to respect the cordons in place.