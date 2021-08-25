Police have charged a man with the murder of Abdi Khadar Adan who died after being stabbed in Waltham Forest
Appeal after man dies following multi-vehicle collision on the A12
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a man died following a multi-vehicle collision on the A12 in Leytonstone. Police were called on...
Teenager charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition following his arrest
On Monday, 13 July, a 17-year-old male from Lambeth was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition following his arrest on Sunday, 12...
Three rescued from a fire at a maisonette on Rye Hill Park in Nunhead
Three people were given vital fire survival guidance by 999 control officers before being led to safety from a fire at a maisonette on Rye Hill Park in Nunhead...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a public order incident outside of Orchard House, Orchard Lane this afternoon
Police were called shortly after 2pm to reports that a group of males were fighting with knives, bats and machetes. A dog was also seen at the scene of the...
Motorcylist left seriously injured after Basingstoke Collision
Police are investigating after a serious crash in Penwood on the Hampshire/Berkshire border this evening, Wednesday, May 24. It happened in Foxs Lane around 7...
Detectives from the MPS Counter Terrorism Command investigating the death of Nikolai Glushkov in 2018 are making a fresh appeal for information
Mr Glushkov, a father-of-two from Russia, was found dead at his home in Clarence Avenue, New Malden on the evening of 12 March 2018. A post-mortem...
Woman seriously injured in Ashford collision
Witnesses to a serious collision in Kingsnorth, near Ashford, are being encouraged to come forward. The incident happened on Ashford Road at the crossroads...
Hillhead Coastguard called to four children cut off by the tide in Gosport
The Hillhead Coastguard have been involved in the rescue of four children cut off by the tide aboard a derelict vessel in Forton lake this afternoon. Working...
Fire Crews Rush To Virgin Plane After Emergency at Heathrow
A “full emergency” forces pilots to request a priority landing at Heathrow Airport – with fire engines called to the runway on Thursday. A...
Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue were called out to a fire spotted near the top of the Burstin Hotel at the harbour at about 9:25pm last night (Sunday)...
Two men from London and Portsmouth who admitted to being involved in a County Lines drugs network in Hampshire have bee jailed for over 12 years
They pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court at a previous hearing in relation to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, as part of a County...
Prison access road closed for emergency gas repairs
The Prison Access Road, Newport that runs up the side of IW prisons to the has been closed following a gas leak. An emergency closure has been put in place to...
Three arrested after disorder in Pinehurst
Following a disorder in Pinehurst earlier this evening, officers have now made a number of arrests. We were called to The Circle area at approximately 6.30pm...
CCTV appeal following attempted robbery in Sevenoaks
Police have released the CCTV images of men that may have important information about at attempted robbery at a phone shop in Blighs Walk, Sevenoaks at...
Thirty Fire Fighters from Royal Berkshire Fire And Rescue Service are currently battling to contain a woodland fire on the Reading Road in Burghfield this...
Air ambulance called following serious life changing incident in Lewisham
Emergency services have been called to Lewisham Road in Lewisham this afternoon after is understood a person has been hit by an HGV. Doctors from the London...
Future PM Set to Visit the Isle of Wight
Two politicians Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, who are battling to become the new leader of the Conservative party and ultimately Prime Minister, are set to...
Detectives investigating the abduction and rape of two women have released CCTV images of the suspect as he attempted to book a hotel and have revealed the man...
A man who stabbed a stranger to death for a second-hand designer bag has been convicted
Samuel Odupitan, 23 , of Longheath Gardens, Croydon, killed 24-year-old Tyler Roye during the early hours of Wednesday, 26 February in Bywood Avenue, Croydon...
Two men who raped a woman in Carshalton have been sentenced to a combined total of more than 30 years in prison Radian Cojorcaru, 32 and Gabriel Bejinariu, 20...
Cash machine gang strike in Northfleet
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating a burglary where a cash machine was stolen in Northfleet. The incident happened...
UPDATED A3 closed following lorry Collision
There is a collision on A3 northbound between Hindhead tunnel and Thursley. Large goods vehicle has left the road, partly into lane 1. Emergency services have...
UPDATED:One man arrested after 20 year old is stabbed in the neck in Enfield left in life threatening condition
Officers were called to attend Aldermans Hill, N13, after members of the public found a man with a stab wound to the neck. They provided help to...
Officers are investigating a number of fraudulent activities in local pubs in Portsmouth and we’re keen to speak with this man in connection with these incidents
Police need your assistance in identifying this man. Can you help? Officers are investigating a number of fraudulent activities in local pubs in Portsmouth...