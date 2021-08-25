BREAKING COURT HACKNEY LONDON

Police have charged a man with the murder of Abdi Khadar Adan who died after being stabbed in Waltham Forest

44 mins ago
 Kieran McHugh – 30 of Lea Bridge Road, E10 will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 August charged with murder.
 
 
 
McHugh was arrested by detectives on Monday, 23 August.