Farmer airlifted after industrial incident involving a tractor on the Isle of Wight

Emergency services rushed to an incident in Alverstone this afternoon after reports of a person trapped under a large vehicle.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were scrambled to Kern Lane in Alverstone at around 12:25 pm.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service received information that a person had been trapped under a tractor and mobilised 2 fire appliances from Ryde and 1 from Shanklin to the ordeal which saw 1 person trapped.

A Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was also scrambled and landed nearby.

The incident occurred on an unmade track that leads off Kern Lane towards Brading Down and involved the tractor in which a person became trapped and has sustained arm injuries.

Emergency services have worked together in a combined effort to free the injured casualty and to secure the farm machinery.

The casualty, who was conscious was seen being put into the air ambulance which departed shortly after 12.33 pm and took the casualty to Southampton General Hospital Trauma Unit.