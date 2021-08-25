Police manhunt for sex attacker across the London bus network

Detectives have released images of five people they want to identify in connection with sexual assaults on London’s bus network

The images all relate to separate incidents that took place in different parts of the city between March and July. They are not believed to be connected.

The level of crime on London’s transport network is generally low and advances in technology, including CCTV and the increase in electronic payment, mean offenders are often quickly caught.

However, there are cases where it is not possible to identify a suspect using technology alone and on these occasions, the public can play a vital role in identifying people of interest.

Detective Superintendent Christina Jessah, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Ensuring that buses remain a safe and open space for all is vital. I stress that sexual assaults of this nature continue to be very rare, but in the cases when it does happen we remain dedicated to supporting victims and identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

“The technology and investigative tactics available to officers are very strong, but information provided by the public also has a key role to play.

“We encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual offences or who witnesses an offence taking place to contact police so we can track down the perpetrator.”

Each of the images being released today is identified by a letter:

[A] Police are appealing for information after a 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on a Route 149 bus on Sunday, 30 May.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 22:30hrs, between Edmonton and Stoke Newington.

The reference for this incident is CAD 3342/19AUG.

[B] Police are appealing for information after a 30-year-old man was sexually assaulted on a Route N207 bus on Tuesday, 27 July.

The incident is reported to have happened shortly after 01:45hrs between Uxbridge and Hayes.

The reference for this incident is CAD 3354/19AUG.

[C] Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself at a bus stop in Sutton on Sunday, 27 June.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 17:45hrs on Collingwood Road.

The reference for this incident is CAD 6756/27JUN.

[D] Police are appealing for information after an 18-year-old man was sexually assaulted on a Route U4 bus on Friday, 11 June.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 15:20hrs, shortly after the bus left Hillingdon Hospital in the direction of Hayes.

The reference for this incident is CAD 2457/14JUN.

[E] Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Route 102 bus on Thursday, 25 March.

The incident is reported to have happened at approximately 07:50hrs near Green Lanes, N13

The reference for this incident is CAD 1361/25MAR.

Detective Superintendent Jessah, added: “These despicable acts are unacceptable, will not be tolerated and have no place on our bus networks or within our communities. We will continue our commitment to make bus routes safe for those travelling.”

Mandy McGregor, TfL’s Head of Transport Policing and Community Safety, said: “No one should be subjected to unwanted sexual behaviour on our transport network and we are absolutely determined to stamp it out. These incidents on London’s buses are appalling and we are working closely with the police to ensure these offenders are caught and brought to justice as soon as possible.

“The safety of our customers is our top priority. We have around 2,500 police, police community support officers and TfL enforcement officers patrolling the network and an extensive network of CCTV cameras operating across London’s transport network. All reports of sexual offences are taken extremely seriously and fully investigated. We’d urge anyone who has information about these assaults to please report it to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, or tweeting @MetCC, providing the CAD reference for the relevant image.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.