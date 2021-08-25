A man has been charged with the murder of Abdi Khadar Adan who died after being stabbed in Waltham Forest

Kieran McHugh – 30 of Lea Bridge Road, E10 will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 August charged with murder.

McHugh was arrested by detectives on Monday, 23 August.

Police were called at 4.30pm on Sunday, 22 August to reports of a man stabbed at a property in Lea Bridge Road, E10. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found 32-year-old Abdi suffering stab injuries; he was taken to hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday, 24 August confirmed the cause of death as a stab injury.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate; enquiries remain ongoing.