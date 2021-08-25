Third man charged with murder of Taylor Cox in Islington

Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, 20 , of Holloway, was arrested on Monday, 23 August and subsequently charged with murder. He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 August.

Two other men have previously been charged with murder.

Robel Michael, 20 of no fixed address was arrested on Wednesday, 4 August and was subsequently charged with murder. He appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, 9 August.

Jaden McGibbon, 20 of Warltersville Road, N19 was charged on Sunday, 13 June with murder. McGibbon appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 16 June.

Both Michael and McGibbon are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 1 September.

A 19-year-old man appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 10 June charged with possession of an offensive weapon. This is not linked to the murder.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 4.2pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting OP TREWEN – CAD 5570/08JUN21.

Alternatively, to remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.