Police charge man after stealing three cars in Deal

A suspect has been charged in relation to a burglary in which three cars were stolen in Deal.

On Friday 18 June 2021, three vehicles were taken in the Sholden area of the town after a property was broken into. The owner’s wallet and bank cards were also taken.

Following an investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, Marcus Jones has been charged with burglary in relation to the incident.

The 20-year-old has also been charged with two counts of attempted burglary in relation to other offences in the town on the same night.

Mr Jones, of Torrington Drive, Liverpool, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 August and has been remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be arranged.

Enquiries to identify others involved in the offences remain ongoing.