Teen drug dealers arrested by Police

Two teenagers have been arrested and a large quantity of Class A drugs seized following a police operation in Salisbury.

Plain clothes officers were on patrol in the city centre at around 7pm yesterday (24/08) when they witnessed suspicious activity which they believed to be linked to drug dealing.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

When officers searched the suspects they seized around 35 small bags of what is believed to be cocaine, as well as mobile phones.

Both boys are currently in custody at Melksham Police Station.

PC Mark Douglas, from the Salisbury Area Community Policing Team, said: “These arrests have occurred thanks to some proactive work by officers from Operation Fortitude, a team committed to tackling those crimes which cause the greatest harm to our communities.

“There is also a bigger picture to consider here, as we know that teenagers are very often coerced or groomed into dealing illegal drugs.

“We obviously need to apprehend anyone dealing drugs, making arrests and getting these illegal substances off our streets. But we will also continue our wider work around child exploitation, ensuring that those higher up the supply chain are also identified and face justice.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your community, then please report this to us. If a crime is in progress please call 999, or if you have intelligence about ongoing activity then please either call 101 or report online via our website.