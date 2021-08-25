A suspected burglar has appeared in court after bicycles were stolen in Canterbury

A house in the Knott’s Lane area was broken into on the morning of Saturday 14 August 2021 and a road bike and bank cards were taken.

Following an investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, Sean McNamara has been charged with the burglary, and fraud in relation the use of a stolen bank card.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, is also charged with handling stolen goods in relation to an electric bike which was reported stolen from another property in the city centre on Monday 16 August.

Mr McNamara is also charged with two counts of attempted burglary in relation to attempts to enter a garage and a business in St Peter’s Street on Friday 20 August.

He appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 21 August and was remanded in custody to appear before the same court on Thursday 26 August.