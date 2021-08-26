Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious injuries in a collision with a bus in Truro

Officers were called to the A390 at Highertown at around 9.50am on Tuesday 24 August.

The incident involved a blue-coloured, single-decker bus and a man riding a dark blue pedal cycle.

As a result of the collision, the male cyclist, aged in his 70s, sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Call 101, or email [email protected], quoting log number 245 of 24 August 2021.