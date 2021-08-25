Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite in Derby city centre, which left a woman requiring 32 stitches

At around 1.30pm on Sunday 8 August the woman was sat on a bench in the Morledge when a man approached with his dog and sat down.

The woman asked if she could pet the dog and the owner agreed. The dog, an Akita, then bit the woman on her mouth and chin. The owner got up and left with the dog.

A member of the public from a nearby sandwich shop came to the woman’s aid and she attended hospital for treatment.

Were you in the area at the time and did you see the incident happen?

Do you have any other information which could help officers with their enquiries?

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 21*447502.